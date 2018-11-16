Bus driver seriously hurt in Mandela Highway crash

There was a major accident along the Mandela Highway in the Corporate Area on Friday morning that left a bus driver hospitalised in serious condition.

The accident occurred at the traffic signal at the intersection which leads to Portmore, St Catherine.

Alleged eyewitnesses told the News that the bus driver attempted to make a u-turn and accidentally collided with the back of a wrecker. Seconds later, a trailer barreling along the corridor reportedly slammed into the bus and pushed it into a nearby tree.

The bus driver was the sole occupant at the time of the accident and sustained multiple injuries to his face, head and hands. He was rushed to hospital in serious condition.