Brothers charged for Western Union heist in downtown, Kingston

The police say the two men who were held in connection with Monday’s break-in at the Kings Street branch of Western Union in downtown Kingston have been charged.

They have been identified as Kemar and Marlon Black, brothers, from a Luke Lane address.

“The two men were charged for shop breaking and receiving stolen property,” police told Loop News late Friday.

The police said they were also following more leads which they believe could lead to the arrest of other individuals who were linked to the incident.

Investigators said they are still trying to establish the full amount of money that was stolen, but sources close to the incident cited the approximate figure of $11 million.

Reports are that on Monday evening, officials at the money transfer institution closed the doors to the location and left for the day, following which the criminals carried out their attack.

Police said they were called to the location the following morning after the funds were discovered missing.

On Tuesday when a Loop News team visited the branch, security personnel were seen turning away customers from the location, telling them that it was closed for the day.