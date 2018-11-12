British national allegedly held with $5 m worth of cocaine at NMIA

Detectives from the Narcotics Division arrested and charged a British national under the Dangerous Drugs Act following the seizure of four kilograms of cocaine at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) on Wednesday, November 7.

The accused is 62-year-old Lloyd Hewitt of a London, England address.

Reports are that about 6:45 p.m., Hewitt was in the process of boarding a flight destined for London, when security checks of his luggage were conducted.

During the search, the illicit drug, concealed in coffee and seasoning packets, was found.

He was subsequently taken into police custody and charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine and attempting to export cocaine.

The cocaine that was seized has an estimated street value of approximately $5 million.

Hewitt is scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday, November 15.