The Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine has been closed.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management says it made the decision to close the gorge for public safety reasons as rainfall continues in the hilly sections of St Catherine causing water levels in the Rio Cobre to rise.

In the meantime, the Barry route is now impassable.

Motorists are being urged to use alternative routes through Sligoville or the North-South Highway.

People are also urged to avoid flooded waterways such as fords, gullies, streams and rivers.