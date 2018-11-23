‘Blakka’ Ellis cites growing substance abuse problem among the young

One of Jamaica’s well-known entertainer and prolific comedian, Owen ‘Blakka’ Ellis, has raised concern about the issue of substance abuse, especially among the youth, whom he suggested is increasingly picking up the habit in a bid to become supposedly hip and trendy.

The entertainer, who lost his father to the same problem (substance abuse), said he has had a close-up view of how the practice can rob people of their loved ones.

He said he strongly believes the practice is developing in communities across the country, with many citizens willingly supporting the culture of recreational drug use.

“We kinda support a culture of recreational drug use (in Jamaica),” Ellis, who has been working with the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) on one of their latest projects, told Loop News in a recent interview.

“When people think about drugs, they normally think of hard drugs in terms of cocaine and crack and so on, but the ones that are much more assessable and the ones that are less condemned, such as alcohol, tobacco and marijuana, also have a very debilitating effect on people’s lives,” said Ellis.

“It is seen as a mark of adulthood (that) if you are a real man or real woman, you are supposed to can hold a drink and take a smoke,” said Ellis.

“We walk around and see young men as early as 6:00 -7:00 in the mornings, rubbing out their hand middles trying to get some weed and hot grabber going, or with a plastic cup with some cocktail of alcohol and some kind of energy drink, which in its self is a very weird concoction. When you have rum and… or whatever other alcohol (or energy drink) one is saying is ‘up’, one is (really) saying ‘down’ to your body, which has to be responding to (the effects of) both simultaneously,” said Ellis.

“Getting drunk is now almost like a rite of passage into adulthood, and that is sad, and we see the effects it has on people who walk around dazed and drugged out all day,” said the entertainer who cited an urgent need for the developments to be addressed.

Ellis spoke of how his father died several years ago.

“My father died of lung and brain cancer. He was a very heavy smoker of both tobacco and marijuana, so I have a very close-up experience of how a life can suddenly and very rapidly be lost, based on involvement with and long-term use and abuse of drugs.

“I watched him (my father) get diagnose in December of a particular year, and by May of the next year he had completely withered away,” said Ellis of his most personal encounter with the problem of substance abuse.