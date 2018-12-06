Automotive fuel prices fall again

Motorists will see another round of price reductions when they fill up at the pumps over the course of the next week, as oil prices continue to fall on the global market.

Effective Thursday, 87 and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $123.46 and $126.30 per litre, respectively, down by $2.22 each. This is based on the latest ex-refinery prices announced by the state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $131.02 per litre following a decrease of $2.96, while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $2.78, and will be sold for $135.71 per litre, Petrojam further advised.

Meanwhile, kerosene is down $2.28, and will be sold for $110.77 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will see a slight increase of $0.10, and will be sold for $47.17 per litre, while butane liquid petroleum is up $0.05, and will sell for $52.44 per litre.

The marketing companies and retailers will add their respective margins to the prices from Petrojam.