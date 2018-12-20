Another week of fuel price reductions

Jamaicans will continue to benefit from lower fuel prices for at least another week, based on the latest pricing announced by the state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam.

Effective on Thursday, 87 and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $122.08 and $124.92 per litre, respectively, down by $2.32 each.

At the same time, automotive diesel fuel is down $1.99, and will be sold for $128.72 per litre, while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $1.81, and will be sold for $133.80 per litre.

Kerosene will now sell for $109.03 per litre, down $1.76.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $45.03 per litre, down by $2.10, and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $51.33 per litre, down $2.99.

The marketing companies and retailers will add their respective margins to the prices from Petrojam.