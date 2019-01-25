Another double murder in Spanish Town; male, female victims again

Detectives from the Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting deaths of a man and a woman on Old Harbour Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Thursday, January 24.

Dead are 21-year-old Vaughn Smith, otherwise called ‘Mr Cool’, and 19-year-old Serena Kerr, both of Shelter Rock in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Reports are that about 2:30 p.m., residents heard explosions and summoned the police.

On the arrival of law enforcers, Smith and Kerr were seen lying in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

The scene was processed and the bodies removed to the morgue.

Further investigations continue into the development which followed a similar killing off Old Harbour Road, also in the Spanish Town area, on January 4. In that case, which was the first homicide in the St Catherine North Police Division after the state of emergency (SOE) was lifted there on January 2, a man and a woman were also slain.

Reports then were that the bodies of the man and woman were discovered with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 7:00 a.m. at Hopedale Drive in the old capital.

The deceased were Christopher Chambers, otherwise called ‘Foota’, and Sashauna Small of a Central Village address.

Both of them were at a board dwelling in the Hopedale community when they were pounced upon by gunmen, an officer at the Corporate Communication Network (CCU) of the police force told Loop News at the time.

Reports are that residents in Hopedale heard gunfire and called the police.

Following a search, the bodies of the two were found in the house.

Investigators say Chambers was aligned to the Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan faction of the infamous Spanish Town-based Clansman gang.

Interestingly, the Shelter Rock community has been at the heart of recent conflicts among different factions of the Clansman gang, with the security forces being force d to closely monitor a vicious rivalry between the Tesha Miller factions of the gang, and also reportedly, splintered factions of the Blackman side of the outfit, in the area.

Additionally, other suspected members of especially the Blackman faction of the gang have been killed in recent times, including in St Ann.