Oop! Looks like #Fortnite has another lawsuit on its hands. Just the other day, we reported how #2Milly was suing the game’s creators for stealing his “Milly Rock” dance, and now they may have to cut someone else a check!

#AlfonsoRibeiro, aka #TheFreshPrinceOfBelAir’s #CarltonBanks, is suing the #Fortnite creators for using his “Carlton Dance” in their game.According to @TMZ_TV, Alfonso filed court documents that basically say the game’s “Fresh Emote” dance, which came out on Jan 2, 2018, is the exact same as the “Carlton Dance” from the 90s. Apparently, Alfonso is also in the midst of copyrighting the dance, so I suppose we’ll see how this plays out!