Accused remanded on murder charge relative to British-Jamaican woman

The man who was recently arrested and charged in connection with the murder of British-Jamaican Karen Cleary-Brown in Boscobel, St Mary, is to spend the Christmas and New Year’s holidays behind bars after he was remanded when he appeared in the St Mary Parish Court on Friday.

He is 32-year-old Sheldon Hewitt of Boscobel.

Hewitt, who was reportedly a caretaker working with Cleary-Brown on a house she was building in Boscobel, was arrested after inconsistencies were detected in the missing person’s report that he filed at the Oracabessa Police Station in relation to the now deceased woman.

The inconsistencies led police officers to widen their investigation into the woman’s disappearance, which resulted in a search of Cleary-Brown’s home in Boscobel. During that search, her decomposing body was found in a shallow grave at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, December 3.

Hewitt is scheduled to reappear in court on Thursday, January 10, 2019.