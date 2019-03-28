Accused charged in relation to American woman’s murder, gets bail

One of two men charged relative to the murder of American businesswoman, Nancy Hardy, in Hanover, was offered bail in the sum of $300,000 when he appeared in parish court on Tuesday.

He is 32-year-old Cedric Johnson, alias ‘Smurfs’, of Alexandria, St Ann.

Meanwhile, 33-year-old Kemar Grant, alias ‘Granty’, of Sandy Bay, Clarendon, who was without legal representation, was remanded in custody.

The accused men are both scheduled to reappear in court on April 12.

As a condition of his bail, Johnson is to report to the Alexandria Police Station three times weekly.

Hardy’s body was found in a shallow grave in the Fish River Road area of Hanover on November 27, 2018, three days after she went missing.

Grant, who was initially listed as a person of interest in the case, was last week charged with the offence of murder, while Johnson was charged with being an accessory to murder.

It is understood that the men were located in St Ann following the seizure of Hardy’s missing motor vehicle there earlier this month.

Hardy, a 72-year-old resident of Amherst, Massachusetts in the US, and Phase Three, Whitehall in Negril, Westmoreland, went missing on Saturday, November 24.

Her body was found wrapped in a towel with her hands and feet bound, in a grave in the Fish River Road community in the Green Island police area.

Hardy, who lived in Jamaica for several years, operated the Natural Living Jamaica Guesthouse in Negril, Westmoreland.