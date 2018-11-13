A look-in at the most wanted but elusive gangster, ‘Prekeh’

One of the country’s most wanted man, Delano Wilmot, alias ‘Prekeh,’ of Retrieve, St James, again managed to elude members of the security forces who carried out a massive operation in the parish on Monday morning in search of the gang leader and his cronies.

However, one of Prekeh’s chief lieutenants, Richard Anderson, better known as ‘Cruz’, was not so lucky, and was cut down after engaging the security forces in a shootout.

A high-powered rifle was retrieved during the operation.

In September of this year, Wilmot and his cronies, who form a breakaway faction of the infamous Ratty gang, managed to escape after shooting and injuring two Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldiers in an operation to capture the gangsters.

Prekeh appeared on the police’s radar during the reign of terror by the Ratty gang on residents in Retrieve and Cambridge in St James. He was a former top-level lieutenant of the gang, which was led by Ryan ‘Ratty’ Peterkin.

Peterkin, who went into hiding after the January declaration of a state of emergency in St James, was shot dead during a confrontation with the security forces in Westmoreland.

On Saturday, April 14, he and one of his gang members were cut down in a house in Berkshire district in Westmoreland, after they challenged members of a joint police/military team in a shootout.

Before his death, on at least three occasions, the gang, headed by Ratty and his second in command, Prekeh, fired on the police when they tried to venture into the Cambridge community. The vehicles driven by the police were shot up by the gangsters, with the lawmen being forced to hightail it out of the community on foot on at least one occasion, after having arrived in a vehicle.

Resident reported that the gangsters openly walked the streets of the community with high-powered rifles. This was while Peterkin was reportedly linked to the deadly lottery scamming phenomenon, which was said to have helped to fund the acquisition of the gang’s weaponry.

After a while there was a split in the gang, resulting in fatal attacks on members of Peterkin’s own family by breakaway factions who were his former cronies.

At the heart of the attacks was said to be a vicious feud between the notorious gang leader and Wilmot, which resulted in the murders of four of Peterkin’s relatives.

With his notoriety fast rising, Wilmot is definitely close to the top of the police’s most wanted list nationally.