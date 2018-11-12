A close-up look at Westmoreland’s troubling gang problem

The parish of Westmoreland was once again propelled into national focus following the brutal gun slaying of three brothers, along with one of their girlfriends, at their homes in the parish on Thursday morning.

The Westmoreland police are yet to make an arrest in relation to the gruesome murders of the four, who have been identified as: 31-year-old mechanic, Howard Humes; 23-year-old Shavane Humes; 33-year-old farmer Paulton Humes, otherwise called ‘Dwight’; and 25-year-old Keneisha Wilson, all of the Masemure Meadows Housing Scheme in Little London.

The police said about 1:00 a.m., heavily armed gunmen invaded the siblings’ three separate one-bedroom homes which are beside each other in the housing scheme.

The brothers were each shot dead, in addition to Wilson, with only a very young child of Wilson and Paulton Humes being spared in the attack.

The quadruple killing forcibly brought back to the fore the May bloodletting in Grange Hill in the parish, during which seven persons, including an infant, were killed and 10 more injured as gunmen went amok in the community over a 24-hour period, including torching property.

An arson scene during the massacre in Grange Hill in May of this year.

Students attending schools in Grange Hill and surrounding areas in the parish had to be sent back home the day after the multiple killings because of the extreme tension that was in the community.

In light of the killings and the lingering threat of danger, businesses in that community are still recording low turnovers, due to significantly reduced hours of operation, as they have since been closing their doors earlier than usual.

“I close my business establishment early these days and go home just like other persons,” a veteran business operator in the area told Loop News during a telephone interview.

“The situation is very serious because it affects business. Come 7:00 p.m., the place close down, so there is not much activities when it comes to night in Grange Hill anymore,” a younger entrepreneur concurred.

“For the few bars that (are) open, whenever a one-a-way incident happens, the police come and close the bar and even close down our businesses too. So it’s not good for us,” he added.

Members of the community are calling for increased manpower at the Morgan’s Bridge Police Station in Grange Hill.

National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang (centre) and Western Westmoreland Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Wykeham McNeill (second right), along with other officials, in Grange Hill shortly after the massacre by marauding gangsters in the community in May.

“We need a much larger police station here. Grange Hill is comprised of more than 25 districts and at any given time we have one police unit with probably three patrolmen. For a community like Grange Hill, that is not adequate; woefully inadequate. If we had more police on the ground… the more visible the police are, I think it would help,” a businessman there complained.

The business operator argued that the police are always complaining of not getting information, “but who you going to give the information when they are hardly around?”

They are also calling for enhanced security measures to be declared in the parish.

“Without a doubt, I would support any enhanced security measures,” the businessman said.

Paradoxically, the Westmoreland police have been making major inroads into criminal activities even as the murder toll in the parish stands at 123 since the start of the year, which is six shy of the 129 that were recorded over the corresponding period last year.

In June, 19 persons who were said to be members of the Dexter Street Gang in the parish, were arrested. Four of the 19 persons were females. The police said 17 alleged members of the gang were charged under the Criminal Suppression of a Criminal Organisation Act of 2014.

The police said a container with 19 firearms and more than 4,000 rounds of ammunition that was seized at a container terminal in Kingston in November 2017, was destined for the Dexter Street gang in Westmoreland.

Then only last month, the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime (C-TOC) Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) charged seven men who were detained in Kings Valley, Westmoreland during a joint police/military operation with a string of serious gang-related charges.

The police said the seven are members of the Kings Valley gang, which has been wreaking havoc across the parish.

Ironically, most of the murders in the parish have been gang-related, even as the police captured a high number of alleged gangsters during targeted operations this year.

Not only that, but police statistics are showing that the gun has been the weapon of choice in a vast majority of the murders that were committed in the parish, even as nearly 70 illegal firearms have been removed from the streets of the parish since the start of the year, as the police ramped up their campaign to seize the deadly weapons.

Just last month, an M16 assault rifle and a handgun were recovered in two separate raids during simultaneous operations one night.