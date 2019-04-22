Police personnel from the Williamsfield station in Manchester seized several knitted bags of ganja during an operation in the Porus area of the parish on Saturday, April 20.

Reports are that about 8:00 p.m., a team of officers was on an operation, during which the driver of a motor vehicle was signalled to stop, but did not comply with the instruction.

The police subsequently found the vehicle abandoned in the area.

Checks revealed seven knitted bags with the illicit drug.

The estimated weight of the seizure has not yet been established.

No one was held in connection with the seizure.

Investigations continue into the incident.