Master Blender Spence, Ready TV’s Dehring top technology awards

Master Blender Dr Joy Spence and Ready TV founder Chris Dehring copped the major awards at the National Medal For Science and Technology and Innovation Awards at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel on Wednesday evening.

A panel of judges selected Spence, the world’s first woman Master Blender, for the National Medal For Science and Technology, while Dehring was chosen as the Innovator Of The Year award.

Spence won from a field of three nominees, which included Dr Conrad Douglas, who has worked extensively with the bauxite industry; and Dr Lawrence Williams, a lecturer at the University of Technology with a number of researches under his belt.

Master Blender Dr Joy Spence collects her award from Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

A Master Blender at J Wray and Nephew, Spence has made contributions to the distilled spirits industry, having done exceptional work as a pioneer in the category of aged rum.

Spence has made legendary contributions to the application of science to the food, agriculture, manufacturing and tourism sectors of Jamaica, a feat rarely accomplished by a single individual. She has created over 30 unique rum blends, wines and liqueurs, which are now among the world’s most acclaimed.

Spence said, “this is truly a humbling experience. I think I am one of the fortunate few, who were able to use science and technology to create spirit in the world.

“We have been able at Wray and Nephew to use cutting technology along with exciting innovations to create some of the finest brands in the world. I will continue to spread the joy of rum locally and, by extension, promote brand Jamaica,” Spence said.

Dehring copped the Innovator of the Year award

Meanwhile, in the Innovator Of The Year category, Dehring was selected from a number of category winners, from which he emerged as the Entertainment Product top person.

Dehring started The Digital Terrestrial Broadcast Service (Ready TV), which is delivered to customers on a pay-as-you-go basis. The service is accessible to customers who buy a set-top box via retail outlets. The instrument is then registered on the network via a toll-free SMS text from a mobile phone. TV channel packages are bought at the customer’s leisure using a top-up service.

Dehring said, “we have built a mission to try and bridge the digital divide. People like myself and everybody in this room have had the opportunity of accessing the digital world – the vast majority in this country can’t, and those are the people that Ready TV is serving.”

Other category winners were: Mark Bennett in Energy (Smart Variable Power Factor Correction Device); Kadeem Petgrave – Education and Popularisation (Educatours Jamaica); Jordan Freeman – Youth (Healthy Sugar); Lindon Falconer (Falcon B4); Kelly Silvera – Environmental Sustainability (Interactive Toucan Jamaica Ltd); Paul Jackson – Agriculture, Food and Agro-Processing (Customized Food & Agro-Processing Machine: The Mill); and Aldane Reid – Health and Safety (First Responders Technology Limited).

Holness (left) with former Prime Minister Edward Seaga.

Meanwhile, Dr Shadae Renae Foster was selected as the top Young Scientist, ahead of Dr Cheryl Stewart and Dr Sophia Bryan, both lecturers at the University of the West Indies.

Stewart, a molecular biologist, is also a lecturer at the UWI and was awarded the Vice Chancellor’s Postdoctoral Fellowship by the University of Pretoria. In 2015, she won second prize in the Clinical Junior Researcher category for a presentation at the University of Pretoria’s Faculty Day and received the Young Investigator’s Awards from the European Cystic Fibrosis Society’s Diagnostic Network Working Group. She has also helped to raise US$1.25 million in grant funding.

The awards function was a collaboration between the National Commission on Science and Technology and the Scientific Research Council (SRC), which both falls under the Ministry of Science and Technology, now part of the Office of the Prime Minister.

Science & Technology Awards 2018

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said the island is on the right path in science and technology.

He said, “we are here this evening to recognise individuals who showcase the relevance of science and technology in our daily lives. We are also here to inspire others to follow that path.

“The role of science and technology is well known and demonstrated across the world. Those countries that are considered First World have, without exception, invested heavily in their science and technology capacities.

“I am extremely happy to witness the push for the increase awareness and participation in science and technology and innovation across the length and breadth of the country,” he said, adding “It is one of the ways in which we can find the hotspots of creativity and nurture them into enterprises that will be successful nationally and globally, building on the strength of brand Jamaica.”

The National Medal For Science and Technology and Innovation Awards started in 2005 as an annual event but has since been held biennially, with Wednesday’s staging being the seventh.

It is to signal the contribution and celebration of the achievements of Jamaicans’ efforts to promote creativity and entrepreneurship through the exploitation of science, technology and innovation.