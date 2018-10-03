Gun, machete attack at bar leaves ‘Ochi’ man dead, woman hospitalized

Police investigators in St Ann are searching for men who carried out a gun attack at a bar in the Mansfield Heights community, resulting in the death of a man, on Tuesday night.

A woman, who was also shot and injured in the incident, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Sheldon White, alias ‘Smurf’, of Mansfield Heights in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

Reports are that at about 10:00 p.m., several patrons where at a bar in Mansfield Heights, when men entered and opened fire.

White and a female sustained gunshot wounds.

Before the men fled the scene, White was reportedly also chopped several times.

The police were alerted and both injured persons were taken to hospital, where White was pronounced dead.

Mansfield Heights, more popularly referred to as ‘Falklands’, came to national attention in 2016 when several brazen killings occurred in the community.

The police at that time had linked Devroy Vernon, alias ‘Peboo’, the leader of the Mini Bank gang in Mansfield Heights, to at least two killings in the area

After he was listed as St Ann’s ‘most wanted’ figure, he fled the community and continued his criminal acts in St Mary. However, he was shot and killed on November 8, 2016 during a confrontation with the police in Parry Town, St Ann.

Since then the police have carried out several social interventions in Mansfield Heights, which has resulted in relative calm being restored to the community.