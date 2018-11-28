40-MINUTE VERDICT: Cabbie freed of abduction and rape of minor

A 34-year-old taxi driver was on Monday found not guilty by a seven- member jury of the accusation that he abducted a teenager who took his vehicle, and raped her.

The taxi man was charged with abduction and having sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16 years.

He was represented by attorney-at-law Richard Lynch.

The allegations were that on March 4, 2014, the 14-year-old complainant boarded a route taxi in rural St Andrew and the driver carried her away and had sex with her.

But the complainant’s testimony in court revealed several discrepancies with the allegations.

In his defence, the taxi driver denied the allegations.

The jury deliberated for just 40 minutes before reaching a unanimous ‘not guilty’ verdict.