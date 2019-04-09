32-y-o woman dies in taxi crash

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A 32-year-old woman died Saturday night after the taxi in which she was travelling crashed along the Bernard Lodge main road in St Catherine.

She is Keisha Reid of Clifton district, located off the said roadway.

The police said the taxi driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a light pole about 11:10 pm. He too was injured in the incident and was treated at hospital.

The police did not say what action would be taken against him.

The incident is among 108 crashes in which 118 people have died since the start of the year.