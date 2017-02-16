Blog Post

Tufton To Address Air Quality Issues At Cornwall Regional Hospital

Health Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, is expected to address air quality issues at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James, today.

The hospital is grappling with the re-emergence of noxious fumes.

The fumes have been impacting the major hospital in Western Jamaica since last Friday.

The hospital’s management has indicated that it has relocated certain services to unaffected areas of the facility.

Officials at the health ministry met yesterday morning to discuss the problem and identify possible solutions.

Tufton is set to tour the facility today and host a press conference at 1 o’clock.

The health ministry says he will tour sections of the hospital and other sites where services have been relocated.

