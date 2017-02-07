PM Accused Of Being Silent On Crimes Against Women And Girls

Residents of Allman Town in Kingston this morning mounted a demonstration in the vicinity of the Ministry of Finance calling for Prime Minister Andrew Holness to take strong action to protect the nation’s women and children.

The residents, mostly women, accused Prime Minister Holness of being silent on the spate of murders of women and girls across the island.

They claimed that the Holness administration has failed to adequately address the problem.

Yesterday, some residents in St James staged a peace march to denounce the killings of women and girls across the nation and called for action from the Government.

In recent weeks, the country has been grappling with a spate of heinous murders of women and young girls.