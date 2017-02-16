NSWMA Needs $6.8b To Operate Efficiently, Received Less Than Half

The National Solid Waste Management (NSWMA) is again set to start a financial year with less than half the budget it requires to carry out its operations.

Head of the NSWMA, Audley Gordon, told parliament’s Public Administration and Appropriations Committee yesterday that at least $6.8 billion is needed to run an efficient garbage collection service.

However, he said the NSWMA received only $3.1 billion for the current fiscal year and looks set to get about the same amount in the upcoming fiscal year.

Gordon also stated that the NSWMA’s fleet in woefully inadequate.

He says currently, the NSWMA has 50 working trucks, with another 17 set to arrive in the island soon.

Gordon says, at the moment, the service is contracting far more trucks than it owns.