Noranda Bauxite, Alumina appoint team of chief officers

DADA Holdings LLC has announced the appointment of their team of chief officers for the Noranda Bauxite and Noranda Alumina, affiliated companies in the bauxite mining and alumina-refining industries in the United States and Jamaica.

New Day Aluminium LLC, an affiliate of DADA Holdings LLC, acquired the Gramercy, Louisiana and bauxite mining operation in St Ann for US$24.4 million in November last year. The deal has resulted in more than 800 jobs being saved in Jamaica.

According to a joint release yesterday, their new team of chief officers includes David D’Addario who is chairman and chief executive officer of both companies, Thomas Robb who is the chief operating officer of both companies as well as Monte Schaefer and Robert Ericson who are the chief financial officer and chief legal officer of both companies respectively.

In announcing these chief officer appointments, D’Addario, who also is the managing partner of DADA Holdings, said: “This senior executive team has a proven track record of success and innovation, and has made a significant investment in these businesses.

DADA Holdings is an investment and management company based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. DADA makes control investments and manages companies in basic industries, such as metals and mining.