men arrested, gun seized after residents summon cops

A firearm along with several rounds of ammunition was seized on Pamela Drive, in Constant Spring, St Andrew on Tuesday, after residents noticed two men acting in what they described as a suspicious manner and summoned the police.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that about 8:20 pm, residents saw the two men acting in a suspicious manner and summoned them. On their arrival, the men were accosted, searched and one 9mm pistol along with eleven 9mm rounds was seized.

The men were subsequently taken into custody. However, their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.