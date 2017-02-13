Haitian arrested for butchering wife

The police currently have a Haitian man in custody after he was accused of severing the arm of his wife during a dispute this morning at Mount Peto district in Hanover.

It’s understood that the man, who lives in Moy Hall, St James, is yet to be charged by the police.

According to the police the woman was on her way to work when she was attacked and chopped by her husband near her Mount Peto home.

Reports are that the couple got married in 2015 and separated in December of 2016.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ainsley McCarthy of the Hanover Police Division said the man who allegedly left the scene in Hanover was later captured at his home in St James.

The woman is currently in the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James in a serious, but stable condition, the police say.