Charge Alkaline or release him, judge tells police

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A judge, this morning, ruled that dancehall deejay Alkaline is to be released by 6:00 pm if the police do not charge him.

Attorney-at-law Peter Champagnie, who is representing the entertainer, today filed a habeas corpus for his release.

A habeas corpus is a writ requiring a person under arrest to be brought before a judge or into court, especially to secure the person’s release, unless lawful grounds are shown for their detention.

Alkaline, whose real name is Earlan Bartley, has been in custody since Thursday when he reported to the Area Four Headquarters at Harman Barracks in Vineyard Town, accompanied by his lawyer. The deejay was wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of Rohan Morris in Maverley on January 13.

After an extensive interview with detectives, he was removed to the Criminal Investigation Branch office at the National Commercial Bank Towers on Old Hope Road for a second session.

By afternoon, he was detained at the Hunts Bay lock-up.

He has been in police custody since then.