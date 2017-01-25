After coming out of self-imposed exile, daredevil operative Xander Cage must race against time to recover a sinister weapon known as Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. Recruiting a new group of thrill-seeking cohorts, Xander finds himself entangled in a deadly conspiracy that points to collusion at the highest levels of government.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage is an American action film directed by D. J. Caruso and written by F. Scott Frazier. It stars Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Deepika Padukone, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, and Academy Award nominees Toni Collette and Samuel L. Jackson. It is the third instalment in the xXx franchise and a sequel to both xXx (2002) and xXx: State of the Union (2005).

Contributed