Woman’s body found floating in Black River

A woman believed to have drowned was found floating in the Black River in St Elizabeth yesterday afternoon.

Dead is 54-year-old Joyce Green of Baptiste Road in St Elizabeth.

Police say that about 1:40 pm, Green’s body was found floating in the river close to Luana district in the parish by a resident and were summoned. On their arrival, Green was fished from the river and her body taken to the morgue.

Investigations continue.