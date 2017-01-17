Westmoreland, St Ann, Kingston And St Andrew Record Highest Drug Use

St Ann, Westmoreland, Kingston and St Andrew currently have the highest number of drug users, according to the 2016 Drug Prevalence Survey that was conducted by the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA).

According to the findings, alcohol use is highest in St Ann and Westmoreland, with 60 per cent and 51 per cent, respectively, while St Mary, St James and Clarendon showed the lowest usage of 36 per cent and 37 per cent in Clarendon.

However, ganja use is highest in Kingston and St Andrew and lowest in Portland and Manchester. Tobacco use is highest in St Ann and lowest in Clarendon.

Uki Atkinson, research analyst at the NCDA, said the research, which was conducted in collaboration with the Inter-American Drug Abuse Control Commission, shows the need for stakeholder group consultations to be done in order to determine the exact cause of the high incidents of substance abuse in the parishes.