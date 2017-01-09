Wanted Man Captured During Search For Killer Of American Missionaries

A man wanted for murder was captured while searching for Dwight Henry who escaped custody while being held for the killing of two American missionaries in Albion Mountain, St Mary last year.

Henry remains on the run.

The identity of the man captured has not been released. However, the police say he is wanted for the February 20 killing of Damion Ewen on East Street, Old Harbour, St Catherine.

He was captured in Oracabessa, St Mary on Friday.

The police say they have intensified their search for Henry who escaped custody three days ago after he was taken to the Port Maria hospital upon complaining of feeling ill.