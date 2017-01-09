US$100m Dragon Bay Hotel Redevelopment To Get Under Way This Year

The redevelopment of the Dragon Bay Hotel in Portland is start this year after being closed for 15 years.

The project is expected to cost US$100 million and the 250-room property is projected to reopen in 2019.

Making the announcement, minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Daryl Vaz said up to 800 persons will be employed during the construction phase of the project.

He said some 500 permanent jobs will be created at the five-star resort after its reopening, which will operate under the Sandals brand.

Vaz, who was addressing a town hall meeting at the Portland Municipal Corporation last week, said personnel from the Sandals Corporate University will provide training for workers in order to ensure that standards are maintained.

He described the Dragon Bay redevelopment project as a catalyst for job creation in Portland and said the project will also provide farmers with a ready market for their produce.