12 January 2017

Two Men Who Ingested Ganja Pellets Among Three Arrested At Airport

Three men who attempted to board a flight at airport with ganja are set to appear before the St Andrew Parish Court today.

They are 21-year-old Leroy Lennon and 23-year-old Bobby Brown both of Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland and 22-year-old Rayon Lee of Central Village, St Catherine.

The Narcotics Police say about 2 o’ clock on Sunday afternoon the three men arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport for a flight to Barbados.

During security checks, the men were searched and found with ganja weighing approximately six pounds.

Further investigations revealed that two of the men had ingested ganja pellets.

They were transported to hospital where the pellets were removed and all three of them later arrested and charged for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

