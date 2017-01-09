Two Imported Cases Of Malaria Found In Jamaica

The Ministry of Health is reporting that two imported cases of malaria have been confirmed in Jamaica.

In a release this afternoon, the health ministry said the infection was found in a Jamaican who was living in Ghana and returned to the island in November 2016, while the second person is an Indian national who entered the island in March 2016.

Last year, there were three imported cases of malaria infection.

The symptoms of malaria include fever, chills, headache, sweats, fatigue, nausea and vomiting.

Malaria was eradicated from Jamaica in 1961. However, there was an outbreak in 2006 and an emergency response led to a re-elimination in 2009.

The malaria parasite is transmitted to humans by the infected bite of the female Anopheles mosquitoes called “malaria vectors”. There are more than 30 anopheline species that transmit malaria and Anopheles albimanus is considered the principal vector for transmission in Jamaica.

The infected persons are currently under observation.

The Ministry of Health is urging Jamaicans to be cautious when travelling to countries affected by malaria.