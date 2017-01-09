Blog Post

09 January 2017

Two Brothers Hospitalised After Gun Attack In Clarendon

Two brothers have been hospitalised after they were attacked by gunmen in Race Track, Clarendon.

Reports are that shortly after 3:30 this morning, armed men kicked in the door of a house in Race Track, near Denbigh in May Pen, and opened fire on two brothers, one five years old and the other 16, while they slept.

They were rushed to hospital where they have been admitted. The 16-year-old is said to be in serious condition.

The Clarendon police are investigating.

