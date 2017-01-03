Turbidity Affecting St Mary Water Systems

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that a number of its water supply facilities in St Mary are out of service because of high turbidity levels affecting inflows.

As a result, customers served by the following pumping stations are without their regular service:

*Rock River

*White River

*Lucky Hill

*Industry Pen

*Charles Town

*Palmetto Grove

*Castleton

*George’s Spring

*Pleasant Hill

The NWC says as soon as the turbidity levels have subsided, normal operations at the affected facilities will resume.