03 January 2017

Turbidity Affecting St Mary Water Systems

By
The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that a number of its water supply facilities in St Mary are out of service because of high turbidity levels affecting inflows.

As a result, customers served by the following pumping stations are without their regular service:

*Rock River
*White River
*Lucky Hill
*Industry Pen
*Charles Town
*Palmetto Grove
*Castleton
*George’s Spring
*Pleasant Hill

The NWC says as soon as the turbidity levels have subsided, normal operations at the affected facilities will resume.

