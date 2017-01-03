03 January 2017
Turbidity Affecting St Mary Water Systems
The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that a number of its water supply facilities in St Mary are out of service because of high turbidity levels affecting inflows.
As a result, customers served by the following pumping stations are without their regular service:
*Rock River
*White River
*Lucky Hill
*Industry Pen
*Charles Town
*Palmetto Grove
*Castleton
*George’s Spring
*Pleasant Hill
The NWC says as soon as the turbidity levels have subsided, normal operations at the affected facilities will resume.
