16 January 2017

Trafigura Appeal To Be Heard Today

By
The appeal which has delayed the hearing of the Trafigura case involving members of the People’s National Party is set to begin in the Court of Appeal today.

Authorities in The Netherlands want PNP President Portia Simpson Miller and other party functionaries to answer questions under oath about a 31 million dollar donation the party received from Dutch firm Trafigura Beheer while it formed the government in 2006.

However, the case has been adjourned since 2011 when Justice Roy Anderson ruled that they must answer the questions.

Justice Lennox Campbell later ruled that the PNP functionaries must provide the answers in open court.

Campbell’s ruling triggered an appeal by lawyers for the five comrades who argued that his decision to have the proceedings held in open court amounts to a breach of their clients’ constitutional rights.

In June last year when the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which is representing Dutch authorities under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, tried to get the matter restarted it was told it must wait until after the appeal.

The appeal is expected to be heard over two days.

