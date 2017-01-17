Three Westmoreland men go missing in Negril

The Savanna-la-Mar police have launched a search for three Westmoreland men who have been reported missing since Saturday, January 14.

They are: 25-year-old Richard Davis, otherwise called ‘Neeko’, 24-year-old Romaine Miller, otherwise called ‘Goat Head’, and 22-year-old David Bennett, otherwise called ‘Chullups’, all of Seaton Crescent in Savanna-la-Mar.

Davis is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Miller is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Bennett is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 177 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall.

The three were last seen in Negril about 2:45 pm, according to police reports.

Davis was wearing a black T-shirt, gray shorts and a pair of slippers; Miller’s mode of dress at the time is unknown and Bennett was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a pair of slippers.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Davis, Miller and Bennett is being asked to contact the Savanna-la-Mar police at 955-2536, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photographs of the missing men were available the time of this publication