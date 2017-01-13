Teen chased, shot dead after altercation in Clarendon

A teenager from Bucks Common district in May Pen, Clarendon, was shot dead in his community yesterday, after an altercation with another man.

Dead is 17-year-old Bendi-Leu McKay, otherwise called ‘Prince’.

Police say that about 4:00 pm, Bendi-Leu had an argument with a man, which led to an altercation.

The man reportedly left the location and returned with a firearm. The man then chased and shot Bendi-Leu several times, killing him on the spot, the police say.

The police did not provide any information on the alleged shooter but said investigations are ongoing.