Teacher Charged With Having Sex With Student

The St Catherine-based teacher charged for having sexual relations with a student at school is to return to the St Catherine Parish Court on February 14.

He was granted bail yesterday in the sum of $500,000.

The 40-year-old teacher must not have any contact with the complainant or other witnesses in the matter.

It is alleged that the accused became sexually involved with a female student who is under 16 years old.

His alleged action was reported to the Child Development Agency and the teacher subsequently arrested and charged with having sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16 years old.