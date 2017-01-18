Blog Post

News from us
18 January 2017

Teacher Charged With Having Sex With Student

|
By
|
0 Comment
|
, ,

The St Catherine-based teacher charged for having sexual relations with a student at school is to return to the St Catherine Parish Court on February 14.

He was granted bail yesterday in the sum of $500,000.

The 40-year-old teacher must not have any contact with the complainant or other witnesses in the matter.

It is alleged that the accused became sexually involved with a female student who is under 16 years old.

His alleged action was reported to the Child Development Agency and the teacher subsequently arrested and charged with having sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16 years old.

|

About Post Author

Leave a Reply

RADIO SHOWS

23January

The Big Switch!

4 East Bloomsbury Road, Kingston
Bess FM endorsed

Popular Posts

Chef shot dead outside Hanover home
0 Comment
Three men arrested, car seized in St Elizabeth drug bust
0 Comment
Man held as scores of bullets seized in Westmoreland
0 Comment