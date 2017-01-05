Symbiote Goes To Court Today

Lawyers for embattled Symbiote Investments Limited are heading to court today to battle with the Government to keep the licence that has brought United States pressure on Jamaican authorities.

Bert Samuels, of law firm Knight, Junor & Samuels, says an application is before the Jamaican Supreme Court challenging a letter from the Spectrum Management Authority advising of an investigation relating to the licence.

Symbiote, which trades as Caricel, feels that probe is leading to the revocation of the $2.7 billion licence signed by the Andrew Holness administration in September.

Samuels has not gone into details about the court issue, noting that Justice Leighton Pusey had requested, and they agreed, not to discuss the issue outside of his chambers.

The matter has been before the judge since December.

In recent weeks, the US revoked the visitors’ visas of six prominent Jamaicans, including three senior attorneys, in what sources have said is a warning to the Holness administration over its failure to cancel the licence granted to the Jamaican company.

National Security Minister Robert Montague has refused to address reports that he wrote to Technology Minister Dr Andrew Wheatley advising that steps be taken to revoke the licence out of security concerns.