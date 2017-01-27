Suspect In Murder Of US Missionaries Recaptured

After almost a month on the run, the police have recaptured escapee Dwight Henry, one of two suspects in the murder of two US missionaries in St Mary.

In a tweet this morning the Jamaica Constabulary Force announced the recapture but offered no further detail.

Henry escaped police custody at the Port Maria hospital on January 3 where he had been taken for medical attention.

The two missionaries, 48-year-old Randy Hentzel and 53-year-old Harold Nichols, went missing on April 30 last year after leaving home in Tower Isle, destined for Albion Mountain.

Their bodies were later discovered in bushes in Wentworth, near Galina in the parish.

Police took Henry into custody on June 24 before charging him and another man, Andre Thomas, for the murder of the two missionaries.