St Catherine Councillor Makes Proper School Garbage Collection Call

Councillor for the Mount Industry Division in St Catherine, Rogae Kirlew is calling for a proper garbage collection system for schools in his division.

At the first meeting of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation yesterday, Kirlew said garbage from schools in his division was piling up and asked for a garbage truck to be assigned to collect the waste from the institutions.

Kirlew who is the principal of Cassava River Primary School said the primary schools that are adversely affected include Lucky Valley, Grateful Hill, St Faith, Mount Industry Primary, Cassava River and other primary schools in the division.

The National Solid Waste Management Authority representative in the Municipal Council told Kirlew that she could only report the matter to her superiors.