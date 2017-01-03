Blog Post

03 January 2017

St Ann Justice Of The Peace, Respected Businessman Killed

A businessman and Justice of the Peace, Colin Corrodus, was last night shot and killed in Epworth, St Ann.

It is reported that his wife was also gun butted during what appears to have been a robbery.

Reports are that five gunmen entered the house while the couple was at home some time before 10 o’clock.

Corrodus was a well-known and respected businessman who operated Colvil Construction and Hardware, located in Great Pond, Ocho Rios and Epworth.

The police were on the scene until late last night and are expected to release a statement on the incident today.

