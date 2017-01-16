Six Alleged gunmen killed in St. James

The police have now released the identities of five of the six alleged gunmen killed in Goodwill, at the border of St James and Trelawny.

The alleged gunmen, who are said to be members of the Ski Mask Gang, have been identified as: Marlon Samuels, otherwise called Buju; Dino Pryce, alias Shabba and two men only identified as Shenky and Fargo. Also killed is Oswin Jarrett, ‎commonly known as Ski Mask, who is said to be the reputed leader of the Ski Mask gang. The sixth man is yet to be identified.

The Ski Mask gang is responsible for several murders in the Barrett Town, Lilliput and a section of St James known as ‘Africa’, among other areas in St James.

The police say about 9:30 p.m. yesterday, lawmen signalled the driver of a white Toyota Corolla motorcar to stop.The car stopped and armed men got out of the vehicle and fired at the police.They were challenged by the lawmen, who killed six.‎

Two policemen were injured during the shootout.

The cops say four 9-millimetre pistols were seized.

‎‎Up to this morning, investigators were still processing the crime scene, including the bullet-riddled taxi in which the men were travelling, as well as a Mitsubishi SUV that was being driven by soldiers.

The police have since expressed regret at the loss of lives during the alleged shootout. However, they are reassuring the public that the security forces are committed to carrying out their duties in a professional manner as they work to restore law and order to communities within the parish.

They say the incident has been reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) for further probing.