Security guard shot dead, gun stolen

A security guard was yesterday pounced upon by a gunman who shot him while he was playing dominoes on Sydenham Avenue in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

His licensed firearm was also reportedly taken from him.

Dead is 55-year-old Trevor Cole of Horizon Park, Spanish Town.

Police say that Cole was among a group of people at a shop playing dominoes about 9:30 pm when he a gunman approached and opened fire hitting him several times.

His Sig Sauer 9mm pistol was stolen, the police say.

No one else was injured in the attack.

The police say Cole was pronounced dead at hospital.