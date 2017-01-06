Police-Military Operation To Recapture Suspect In US Missionaries Murders

A joint police-military operation is on in St Mary to recapture Dwight Henry, a suspect in the murders of two American missionaries in the parish last year April.

Henry, otherwise called ‘Dougie’ and ‘Chino’ of Wentworth, St Mary, has been on the run since yesterday afternoon after escaping police custody at a hospital.

The police reported that Henry, who was being held at the Oracabessa Police Station, complained about feeling ill and was taken to the Port Maria Hospital where he escaped.

Henry was charged with murder and illegal possession of a firearm in June last year.

His co-accused, Andre Thomas, was also charged by the police in June 2016 in relation to the murders of the missionaries.

Forty-eight-year-old Randy Hentzel was found dead in Wentworth district in St Mary on Saturday, April 30, and his missionary colleague 53-year-old Harold Nichols was found dead the following day.