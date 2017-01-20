Police: Gang Feud May Be Behind Williamsfield Murders

Head of the Hanover Police, Deputy Superintendent Artel Colley, says investigators believe a gang feud may be behind the fatal shooting of three people and injury of three others in the community of Williamsfield.

DSP Colley says the police have no other leads at this time nor have they made any arrests.

The police had reported that a few minutes to 11 o’clock last night gunmen kicked off the door to the house of 34-year-old Hopeton Lee and fired several shots killing him.

However, they said his girlfriend and their children were not harmed.

The gunmen then reportedly went to another house and opened fire killing one-year-old Daquan Davidson and five-year-old Kimani Johnson.

Their mother and two teenagers were also injured.