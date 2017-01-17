17 January 2017
Police fatally shoot 44-y-o Portland man
A man was fatally shot during an alleged confrontation with the police at his home in Portland yesterday.
Dead is 44-year-old Christopher Fairweather of Main Road, Port Antonio, in the north eastern parish.
According to the cops, Fairweather was fatally shot about 9:47am and a machete seized during the incident.
Police say the matter has been reported to the Bureau of Special Investigations (BSI) and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).
