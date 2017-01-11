Blog Post

11 January 2017

Normal Traffic Flow Returns To Mandela Highway

Head of the Police Traffic and Highway Division, Senior Superintendent, Calvin Allen, says normal traffic flow has returned to Mandela Highway in St Andrew following repair works by the National Water Commission (NWC).

SSP Allen says traffic personnel were out along the highway this morning to maintain order.

The NWC completed its repair last night and the National Works Agency filled out the road surface.

The agency says road users can now access both sides of Mandela Highway.

Motorists encountered two days of traffic delays along the major thoroughfare after an NWC water main broke along a section of the eastern side of the highway.

