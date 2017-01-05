New York Times names Kingston a must visit for 2017

New York Times has designated Kingston as one of the top 52 Best Places to Go in 2017, much to the delight of tourism partners and stakeholders.

New York Times, one of the leading newspapers in the United States, made the announcement today, listing Jamaica’s capital at number 24.

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) described the designation as an “enviable” one, saying in a news release Wednesday that it comes on the heels of the first anniversary of Kingston being named a UNESCO Creative City of Music.

In highlighting the attributes of Kingston, the New York Times article cited the city’s cultural offerings such as the One World Rocksteady Music Festival, the newly opened Peter Tosh Museum and the dub club music parties.

The article also named local spots Usain Bolt’s Tracks & Records and Chateau 7 Gourmet Jerk Centre as must-go places to eat, while Courtyard by Marriott and Spanish Court Hotels were recognised as ideal places to stay.

Director of Tourism Paul Pennicook was elated at the news.

“I am beaming with pride that Kingston was singled out by such a respected publication. This highlights the new additions being made in the city as well as Kingston’s cultural offerings and exciting nightlife,” he said

The JTB said Kingston’s added appeal as a preferred destination is further cemented by its accessibility to the north coast via the new North/South highway that allows visitors to enjoy the best of both worlds — the pulsating energy of city life and the relaxation of a beach vacation.