11 January 2017

Mother Charged For Not Reporting Sexual Abuse Of Her Daughter

The police have arrested and charged a St Catherine woman who allegedly failed to register a report in a sexual offence case involving her 13-year-old daughter last year.

The forty-five-year-old woman from Bog Walk appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court yesterday where her bail was extended until March when the matter will again be mentioned.

It is alleged that in July last year, the 13-year-old was sexually assaulted by a man who was painting her house.

An investigation was launched by the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse and the man arrested and charged with having sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16 years.

The mother was subsequently arrested and charged for failing to report the matter.

